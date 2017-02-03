LIHEAP offers heating assistance
The 2016-2017 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs for the winter heating season. Applications will be taken through April 30. This program is not designed to pay household's total energy costs.
