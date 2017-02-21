Legislators discuss Chapter 20 reform, voter ID
Des Moines, Iowa- Last week, the Iowa Legislature, on near party line votes, approved a bill which would alter Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code, better known as collective bargaining. The bill, which was met with immense discord from union members, was formally passed by the legislature last Thursday after marathon debate sessions in the house and senate before being signed into law by Governor Branstad on Friday.
