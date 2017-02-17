Lawsuit: Des Moines wrong to seize ta...

Lawsuit: Des Moines wrong to seize tax returns to pay fines

A new lawsuit seeks to stop the city of Des Moines from garnishing the state income tax refunds to pay traffic camera violation fines. The Des Moines Register reports the city has seized refunds for such fines for three years.

