ISU students mull 'sanctuary campus' declaration
The Iowa State student senate will consider a resolution Wednesday that would ask university President Steve Leath to have the university declared a "sanctuary campus." The Des Moines Register reports that the proposal calls on Leath to try to ensure "that all students, without documentation of citizenship or otherwise, be given equal opportunity admission."
