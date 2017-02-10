Iowans gather at Capitol for March for Iowa's Teachers rally
Public school teachers are making their voices heard as more than 1,000 people crowded around the state Capitol Sunday afternoon for the March for Iowa's Teachers rally. Multiple Iowa teachers and state senators said the change could greatly affect the future of the state because of concerns with underfunding and retention of qualified teachers.
