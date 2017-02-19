Iowa Lawmaker Calls Group's Director a 'Punk' After Picture with Governor
DES MOINES, Iowa-The marathon debate about changing Iowa's four decades-long policy giving unions' rights to bargain on behalf of public workers grew featured emotional rhetoric, so has the aftermath. Republican-led majorities in the house and senate passed a bill Thursday, later signed by Republican Governor Terry Branstad Friday, that significantly restricts the number of issues covered under collective bargaining, except for wages for most of the state's 184,000 public workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|2 hr
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|3 hr
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC