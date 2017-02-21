Iowa brain rehab center sees increase in concussion patients
Dr. Bennet Omalu, the neuropathologist who discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy in American football players and was depicted by Will Smith in the 2016 blockbuster "Concussion," briefed lawmakers this week about a simple blood test that can detect concussions within minutes. The commercial blood test would change the game and potentially save lives like NFL player Grant Feasel, who died in 2012.
