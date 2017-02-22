House Bill Would Dissolve Des Moines Water Works, Establish Regional Water Utility
The bill would dissolve the Des Moines Water Works Board of Directors, and the boards of other suburban water utilities. Des Moines Water Works sells 60% of its water to other municipalities, and those communities do not have a say in pricing.
