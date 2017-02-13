Genesis Presents Chicago Premiere of ...

Genesis Presents Chicago Premiere of the Radiant

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Set one hundred years ago in Paris, The Radiant centers on the true, tempestuous, and love-torn life of Madame Marie Curie. Widowed at thirty-nine, with two young children to raise and support, she becomes involved in a scandalous affair with her young married assistant, an affair which rocks Paris and nearly costs her her career - and her life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ... Sat Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Matthew Henry Feb 10 Iowa 1
News West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10) Feb 9 Ryan Haynes 86
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Jan 31 4th Wife 14
Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11) Jan 26 terry 43
News Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin... Jan 20 Selling Damaged G... 1
Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09) Jan 16 CoolBeans 11
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,645 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC