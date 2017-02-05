Flames Spread Through Waukee Home, Likely Sparked by Grill
Crews responded to the structure fire at 805 SE Harper Drive shortly before 10:30am. The fire was so intense, the Waukee Fire Department requested assistance from West Des Moines, Clive, and Adel's fire departments.
