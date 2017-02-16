Ex-Glenwood center workers charged with mistreating clients
Six former employees of a southwest Iowa state facility that treats people with intellectual or developmental disabilities have been charged with mistreating facility residents. The Des Moines Register reports that police said Thursday the six ex-workers were charged in arrest warrants.
