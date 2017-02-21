Drake University Hit By Anti-Semitic Vandalism
Anti-Semitic vandalism discovered on the campus of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, is being investigated by the university as a hate crime. "Let me be clear that we will not tolerate acts of oppression and hate, and will do everything in our power to deal with this," university provost Dr. Sue Mattison said in an email sent to students.
