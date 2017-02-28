Downtown Des Moines Hy-Vee Grocery Store Opens

It's been in the works for years and under construction for 11 months, but the Court and 4th Hy-Vee finally opened its doors Tuesday morning. "There are already a lot of exciting things happening here, downtown, and we are just looking forward to being a part of that, as well as being able to help that grow in the future," says Marcie McCauslin, store director, Hy-Vee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.