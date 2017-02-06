DMPS Board to consider - sanctuary' resolution

Des Moines Public School District officials said in a news release Monday that the school board is considering two resolutions on immigrant and refugee students. "As our school district made clear last week, when a child in Des Moines shows up at our schools - no matter their place of birth or religion or language or skin color - they should know that they belong here and we stand by them," said Teree Caldwell-Johnson, chair of the Des Moines School Board.

