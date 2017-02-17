Des Moines Water Works says bill targets them unfairly
A bill introduced in the Iowa Legislature would create regional water authorities and dissolve water utilities, but Des Moines Water Works said it's being unfairly targeted because the legislation specifically applies to water utilities that provide service to 500,000 Iowans or more. Des Moines is the only metropolitan area with a population of that size.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|CoolBeans
|11
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC