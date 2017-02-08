Des Moines Public Schools to host summit on school climate and culture
Des Moines Public Schools is preparing to host the 2nd annual Summit on School Climate and Culture, to be held August 7-8 at the Iowa Events Center. The event is to help educators improve school climate and culture through professional development, skill building and application of best practices and research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
