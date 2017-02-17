Des Moines Public Schools considers schedule change
Officials with Des Moines Public Schools are considering starting the school day a little later for middle and high schools based on research suggesting adolescents require more sleep. The plan would flip the current hours, the district posted on its official website, so elementary school students would being the day a little earlier.
