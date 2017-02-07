Des Moines in top 10 - Best Places to Live'
U.S. News and World Report has unveiled its " 2017 Best Places to Live " list and Des Moines ranks in the top 10. Des Moines ranks 9th list of best places to live in the United States. The list ranked Des Moines so high because of its job market, as well as housing costs lower than the national average and a wide range of cultural events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC