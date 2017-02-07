Des Moines in top 10 - Best Places to Live'

U.S. News and World Report has unveiled its " 2017 Best Places to Live " list and Des Moines ranks in the top 10. Des Moines ranks 9th list of best places to live in the United States. The list ranked Des Moines so high because of its job market, as well as housing costs lower than the national average and a wide range of cultural events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.