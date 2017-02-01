Des Moines Community Playhouse Presents Theatre Uni's Palette of Possibility

Theatre UNI will present "Palette of Possibility," 3:00 PM, Saturday, Feb. 18, and 3:00 PM, Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com , by phone at 515-277-6261 , or at The Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. Yellow painted Light. Blue painted Water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.