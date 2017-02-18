Des Moines Cemetery Clean-Up will Remove Items Left at Grave Sites
A scheduled clean-up at several Des Moines cemeteries means decorations left at grave sites will be removed next month. Crews will begin removing the decorations placed on grave sites in municipal cemeteries on March 1st, so visitors will have until February 28th to collect any lights, flowers, or statues that were left outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|CoolBeans
|11
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC