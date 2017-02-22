DAPL Protesters Scatter Across Des Moines Wednesday
While protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline come to a pause at Standing Rock in North Dakota , they are picking up speed here in Des Moines. The "DAPL Day of Direct Action" took place in numerous cities across the Midwest Wednesday; activists in Des Moines organized small groups of protest at multiple locations across the Metro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|19 hr
|Thedude
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC