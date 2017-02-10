Community members honor fallen Des Moines fire engineer

WEBVTT The flag flew at half staff today at Station 9 to honor FireEngineer Douglas McCauley.... ...a memorial out front iscovered with flowers andletters... some saying things like "thinking of our firefamily during this very hardtime... The Windsor Heights FireDepartment also stopped by thememorial to pay their respects... Briane O'Keefe with the Des Moines Fire Departmentchoked up when talking about hislong-time co- worker andfriend...and says it doesn'tfeel real O'Keefe tells us he was justwith McCauley just yesterdaymorning ...saying he looked healthy and confident ... But hours later McCauley collapsedduring his lunch break ...and and ended up in the ICU for nearly 24 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.