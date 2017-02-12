Collective Bargaining Rally in Des Moines Brings Teachers to Tears
A bill making its way through the Statehouse could change the day-to-day lives of nearly 200,000 public workers in Iowa. There's a public hearing Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Iowa Statehouse over major changes to the state's collective bargaining provisions.
