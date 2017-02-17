Collective Bargaining Bill Leading Many School Districts to Rush New Contract Negotiations
With Governor Terry Branstad's signing of a new collective bargaining reform bill into law on Friday, sweeping changes are on the way for how teachers' unions can negotiate with school districts. But many in Iowa are rushing to re-negotiate contracts that will extend beyond the 2018-2019 school years, effectively keeping any effects of this new law out of the lives of teachers for at least the next few years.
