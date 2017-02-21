Bill would require Iowa universities to check political affiliationa ...
DES MOINES, Iowa - In the interest of maintaining "balance in the employment of faculty," a Republican lawmaker in Iowa has proposed a bill that would make political affiliation a condition of hiring new professors at state universities and require universities to maintain current records of faculty political party affiliation. Under SF288, it would be illegal for the faculty of any Iowa state university to have more than a 10 percent majority in favor of a single political party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Wed
|Thedude
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC