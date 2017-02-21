Bill would require Iowa universities to check political affiliationa ...

DES MOINES, Iowa - In the interest of maintaining "balance in the employment of faculty," a Republican lawmaker in Iowa has proposed a bill that would make political affiliation a condition of hiring new professors at state universities and require universities to maintain current records of faculty political party affiliation. Under SF288, it would be illegal for the faculty of any Iowa state university to have more than a 10 percent majority in favor of a single political party.

