'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper suffers heart attack
In this Feb. 9, 2012, file photo, first lady Michelle Obama and Bob Harper of "The Biggest Loser," right in blue shirt, do the Interlude dance during a Let's Move event with children from Iowa schools at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Harper tells TMZ he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized for several days in February 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Feb 22
|Thedude
|1
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Feb 20
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC