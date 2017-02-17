Bacon lovers celebrate decade of Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival
Outlandish costumes, bull riding, agriculturally inspired ice sculptures, loads of bacon and thousands of people from across the country showed up to the 10th annual Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival on Saturday. The event started in 2006 when a group of Iowans decided Des Moines was missing something that everyone can rally around: a bacon festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|CoolBeans
|11
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC