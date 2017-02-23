Awards given at Des Moines West Side ...

Awards given at Des Moines West Side Chambera s Victory Celebration

Walker Coen Lorentzen Architects was recognized as Business of the Year at the Victory Celebration of the Des Moines West Side Chamber Tuesday evening at Moberg Galleries for its leadership in support of restoration and development efforts in West Side Neighborhoods. Jay Kozel of Back Country Outfitters was recognized at the Des Moines West Side Chamber's Citizen of the Year for his efforts and work on Street Scape Design and installation on Beaver Avenue.

