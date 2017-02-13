Apparent History of Violence in Alleged Des Moines Murder-Suicide
Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek says, "When you start looking at an ongoing pattern of violence, there are times you can predict there is going to be future violence." A 17-year-old boy called police on Monday morning saying his mother, Rasema Keco, had been stabbed in the neck by his father, Ekrem Keco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Sat
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC