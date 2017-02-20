Ames Campustown Shooting Victim Was Innocent Bystander
AMES, Iowa- Kyle Heaton made an email statement to Sioux City television station KTIV, regarding the shooting in Campustown early Sunday morning which injured three people. The names of those injured have not been released by authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks
|15 hr
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|5
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|15 hr
|WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ...
|27
|Company to resume work to finish Dakota Access ...
|Feb 11
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Matthew Henry
|Feb 10
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Feb 9
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC