After tumultuous decade, Somali family settles in Des Moines

President Donald Trump has announced he is considering signing a new executive order on immigration, saying it would likely change "very little" from the first one that put a 90-day ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations. The ban has been blocked by a federal appeals court, allowing immigrants and refugees to re-enter the country, including a Somali family who arrived in Des Moines late Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.