After tumultuous decade, Somali family settles in Des Moines
President Donald Trump has announced he is considering signing a new executive order on immigration, saying it would likely change "very little" from the first one that put a 90-day ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations. The ban has been blocked by a federal appeals court, allowing immigrants and refugees to re-enter the country, including a Somali family who arrived in Des Moines late Thursday.
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Henry
|13 hr
|Iowa
|1
|West Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Ryan Haynes
|86
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|4th Wife
|14
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
