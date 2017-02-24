24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drunken drivers
An Iowa House subcommittee met Monday to hear supporters and opponents of a bill that would require those charged with a DUI to take a breath test two times a day and go to jail if they fail it. The bill would also utilize an interlock system in the charged driver's ignition, preventing the car from operating if the driver had been drinking.
