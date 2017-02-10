2 women accused of robbing man days b...

2 women accused of robbing man days before he was found dead

12 hrs ago

Two women are being held in the Polk County Jail on robbery charges in the case of a man found dead in his Des Moines apartment. Sarah Elizabeth Saltz, 24, and Monica Frances Fagan, 25, are accused of robbing Michael Huckleberry, 31, days before he was found dead in his apartment on the 3700 block of Twana Drive.

