19 dogs found in filthy conditions turned over to ARL, 4 up for adoption

Warren County officials have signed over 19 dogs found in filthy conditions in in Sandyville earlier this month to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa "with the express condition that none of the dogs be returned to the originating shelter or owner." Lindsey Morrow, 41, was arrested in the case The Warren County Sheriff's Office charged Morrow with five counts of animal torture and 22 counts of animal neglect, as well as theft, fraud and ongoing criminal conduct February 4. The ARL's medical and behavior teams have evaluated all of the dogs to determine their individualized plans towards adoption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.