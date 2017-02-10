10 more former patients file lawsuits in drug-switching case

Ten more former patients of Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines filed civil suits Thursday against health giant UnityPoint, bringing the total number of lawsuits filed to 19. The patients' attorneys said they'll continue to file 10 new suits each week until the hospital provides answers as to how a former pharmacy technician was able to steal powerful painkillers and replace the medicine with saline. An attorney representing the patients told KCCI that more than 200 former patients have reached out and indicated their desire file a lawsuit.

