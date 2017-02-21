1 arrested, but search continues for person who killed bald eagle
Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials said the search continues for the person responsible for the death of a bald eagle discovered Jan. 25, in Yellow Banks County Park, on the southeast side of Des Moines. Officials with the DNR said they believe the eagle was killed sometime around the first week of January.
