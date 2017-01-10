Woman Cited in Death of West Des Moines Police Officer
In August, Officer Shawn Miller was driving his motorcycle when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Jeanette Keifer of Stratford. The day of the crash was supposed to be the officer's day off, but he had gone to Adel to testify in a criminal case prior to the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Mon
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
|Bigamist
|Dec 29
|Curiosity
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC