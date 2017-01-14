Winter Storm Could Bring Dangerous Conditions Sunday Night
Beginning at Noon on Sunday most of the state of Iowa will be under a Winter Storm Watch or an Ice Storm Warning. No matter which alert you fall under the same conditions are heading your way: freezing rain, sleet, ice and wind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
