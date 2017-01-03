Viral video teaches important child s...

Viral video teaches important child safety lesson

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A Utah toddler saved his twin brother after a dresser fell on top of him. The moment was captured in a video that has gone viral online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baker Electric Jeff Burns 23 hr MORE TROUBLE JEFF 13
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 31 JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM 13
Bigamist Dec 29 Curiosity 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10) Dec 12 Nancy Edwards Hoc... 3
Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann Dec 5 Local 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,893

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC