Two Bills Advance in Iowa Senate to End Traffic Cameras
A pair of bills in the Iowa Senate seek to curb the usage of speed cameras statewide, and they're both advancing. The bill making the most headway so far is Senate File 3 from Senator Brad Zaun , banning traffic cameras from existing in the state altogether.
