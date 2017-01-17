Trump's claim of 'America first' during his acceptance speech is terrifying
President Donald Trump pumps his fist after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. CREDIT: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik In the very first speech of his presidency, Donald Trump chanted the slogan of a 1940s isolationist and anti-Semitic organization that had been opposed to America's entry into World War II.
