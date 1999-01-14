Tom Vilsack- A look Back
Alissa Cornick, 11, Burlington, gets a chance to talk with governor Elect Tom Vilsack Thursday Jan. 14, 1999 at the Iowa State Historical Building. Cornick sang in the choir with 12 other area students for the Interfaith Prayer Service Thursday as part of the Inaugural Celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC