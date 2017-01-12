The stuff we flush could come back to haunt us when we drink water
Caffeine and a drug used to regulate blood sugar levels for people with Type 2 diabetes wash down the drain every day to become some of the most common unregulated contaminants in Iowa's public drinking water, an IowaWatch investigation revealed. The presence of these contaminants is so minuscule that what a water-drinking consumer takes in is fairly minimal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|14 hr
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Thu
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
|Bigamist
|Dec 29
|Curiosity
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC