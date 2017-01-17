Taxes, assessments will pay for controversial sidewalks in Windsor Heights
Property taxes will increase this year to pay for 16 blocks of new sidewalks in Windsor Heights, a city where neighborhood streets haven't had many sidewalks since homes were built in the 1950s. The Des Moines Register reports that in addition to the tax hikes, residents of 175 properties will be assessed as much as $3,500 for the new sidewalks outside their home, regardless of whether they want the sidewalks or not.
