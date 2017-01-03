Suspect in slayings agrees to plea deal

Suspect in slayings agrees to plea deal

An attorney says a man charged with killing two Des Moines residents who were living with him has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. The Des Moines Register reports that the attorney for Michael Wanchanic filed a motion Wednesday that notified a judge about the deal and asked for a plea hearing on Jan. 20. The motion didn't provide details of the agreement.

