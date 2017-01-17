Store owner fights off armed robber in shocking surveillance video
The incident happened Monday night at Manjeet Aulakh's Fast Mart on University Ave. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment when Aulakh said a knife came within inches of her chest. "He was saying, 'I am going to stab you! I am going to stab you! I am going to stab you, lady! You open to door!'" Aulakh said.
