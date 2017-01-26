Steffens, Carpenter exchange vows
Chelsie Elizabeth Steffens and Mitchell Robert Carpenter, both of Ankeny, were married Aug. 6, 2016 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Church in Ankeny with Deacon Steve Udelhofen officiating. Parents of the couple are Brant and Stephanie Steffens, Wiota, Iowa, Troy and Ericka Parrott, Krum, Texas, and Rob and Diana Carpenter of Webster City.
