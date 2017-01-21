Smaller March in Dubuque Brings Strong Voices
Although the crowd marching in eastern Iowa may not have been as large as in Des Moines or other cities around the country, those who attended made their opinions just as known on Saturday. Around 400 people attended the rally in Dubuque, which is just one of several held in Iowa.
