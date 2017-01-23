Sister of Man Shot at Des Moines Bar Questions Renewal of the Business' Liquor License
The sister of a man who was shot to death at Johnny Mac's Bar and Grill in Des Moines will go before the City Council on Monday night. Forty-year-old William Dawson Sr. was shot and killed at the bar in August 2016, and two other people were injured during the incident.
