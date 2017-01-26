Set to become governor soon, Reynolds doesn't seek spotlight
In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds and her husband Kevin stand as they arrive to listen to Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad deliver his annual condition of the state address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC